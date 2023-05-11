Premier makes deputy minister changes

Government of Yukon sign seen outside the legislative building on May 8. Premier Ranj Pillai has announced changes to deputy minister positions in three departments. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Premier Ranj Pillai has announced changes to deputy minister positions in three departments.

According to a May 5 release from the Yukon government, Samantha Paterson has been assigned as deputy minister of the Energy, Mines and Resources department for three months, starting May 9. According to a biography in the release, Paterson was born and raised in the Yukon. She has a master’s degree in professional communication and a certificate in intergovernmental negotiation, as well as more than three decades of experience in the Yukon government public service.

Paterson is taking over from Paul McConnell, who is leaving the Yukon, as per the release.

Tiffany Boyd has been appointed to a five-year term as deputy minister of the Health and Social Services department. Boyd is a third generation Yukoner with a background in health studies, public health, business and human resources. She began her career in the health department. She has worked in the non-profit and private sectors.

Jessica Schultz has taken on a five-year term as deputy minister of the Finance department. Shultz has served the territorial government in various roles across departments for more than 30 years.

Boyd and Schultz have each been acting in their roles since January and February respectively.

