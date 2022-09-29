Pregnant Yukoners across territory can apply to midwifery program

All care, labour and delivery services will continue to occur in Whitehorse

The Yukon’s midwifery program is now open to pregnant Yukoners living across the territory.

The program, which began taking clients in July, was previously only available to Whitehorse residents.

In a Sept. 23 release, the Yukon government announced the expansion of the program.

In the release, routine appointments can occur virtually while all care, labour and delivery services will continue to take place in Whitehorse.

The Whitehorse clinic has two registered midwives, with two more registered midwives coming on this fall.

The clinic located at 9010 Quartz Rd. started taking clients in July. According to the release, the program has accepted 32 people who are currently receiving care.

The Yukon Party has criticized the gaps in services and the slow rollout of the program since regulations went into effect more than a year ago, alongside standards of practice and a code of ethics.

The Yukon NDP has urged the territorial government to make midwifery support available in communities outside of Whitehorse and to grant midwives hospital privileges in the Dawson City Community Hospital and the Watson Lake Community Hospital.

The release indicates the program is working to further expand midwifery care in future years.

