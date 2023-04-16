RCMP are seeking information about a hit and run west of Watson Lake. (Black Press file)

RCMP are seeking information about a hit and run west of Watson Lake. (Black Press file)

Police seeks information on hit and run west of Watson Lake

Yukon RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run collision that killed a 27-year-old man approximately two kilometres west of the Town of Watson Lake.

On April 15 at 12:10 a.m. the collision was reported to police by the public. The highway was closed for a period of time to continue the investigation before being fully reopened during the afternoon of April 15.

The investigation is being supported by the Yukon Coroner’s Office, the Town of Watson Lake and Liard First Nation, RCMP said in a statement.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was travelling the Alaska Highway between Watson Lake and Upper Liard between the hours of 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and 12:10 a.m. on April 15.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit at 867-667-5555 in Whitehorse, at 867-536-5555 in Watson Lake, or with the local prefix followed by 5555 if calling from another community.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukon government announces new recommendations for COVID-19 boosters
Next story
Yukon seniors receiving inflation relief payment

Just Posted

Martha Black was the Yukon’s first female Member of Parliament, and only the second to sit in the House of Commons. She had campaigned with her husband for three decades before being called upon to run in his place in the 1935 federal election. The Blacks represented the Yukon in Ottawa for three decades, and it was often said there were two political parties in the Yukon - “The Liberals and the Blacks.” (Courtesy/Library and Archives Canada)
History Hunter: Martha Black – Yukon lady parliamentarian

Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in 2022. The health minister says temporary inflation relief added to the Yukon Seniors Income Supplement will help fulfill commitments made in the Aging in Place Action Plan. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon seniors receiving inflation relief payment

RCMP are seeking information about a hit and run west of Watson Lake. (Black Press file)
Police seeks information on hit and run west of Watson Lake

x
Yukonomist: Paying for senior benefits, or how to game the Yukon Housing asset cap