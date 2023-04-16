Police seeks information on hit and run west of Watson Lake

Yukon RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run collision that killed a 27-year-old man approximately two kilometres west of the Town of Watson Lake.

On April 15 at 12:10 a.m. the collision was reported to police by the public. The highway was closed for a period of time to continue the investigation before being fully reopened during the afternoon of April 15.

The investigation is being supported by the Yukon Coroner’s Office, the Town of Watson Lake and Liard First Nation, RCMP said in a statement.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was travelling the Alaska Highway between Watson Lake and Upper Liard between the hours of 10:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and 12:10 a.m. on April 15.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit at 867-667-5555 in Whitehorse, at 867-536-5555 in Watson Lake, or with the local prefix followed by 5555 if calling from another community.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com