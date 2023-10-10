1 person in custody following reports of shots fired in Old Crow: RCMP

Yukon RCMP respond in Whitehorse on April 20. Police have used social media to advise the public that the police force is aware of an “incident” in Old Crow on the morning of Oct. 10. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

One person is in custody following reports of gun fire in Old Crow on Oct. 10, according to an email from Yukon RCMP communications.

In the email, police said there were no injuries or deaths involved.

“This was swiftly attended to by officers and there was determined to be no threat to public safety,” reads the email.

The police force initially turned to Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, to advise the public that it is aware of something allegedly happening in the relatively small northern Yukon community on the morning of Oct. 10.

The posts do not state the nature of the “incident” or who or what is involved.

Per the posts, the public in the area is not in immediate danger.

No lockdown has been issued based on the assessed level of risk, according to police.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com