Police arrest three, seek fourth suspect in online meet-up burglary investigation

Burglaries occurred at meetings via online dating and marketplace

A police officer is seen in Riverdale during an RCMP search on Jan. 20. Police say that three arrests have now been made. (Submitted)

Three people have been arrested after last month’s online meet-up investigation, according to Yukon RCMP.

On Jan. 11, police announced multiple reports of online dating and marketplace meet-ups ending in theft, threats and violence. The investigation led to a multi-officer search of a Riverdale home on Jan. 20, which resulted in a police activity warning to nearby schools and a hold-and-secure at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Secondary School.

Police say three arrests have been made since then, with a fourth suspect still at large.

Jared Skookum, Willow Lacosse, and Raven Lennie were apprehended based on the investigation and tips from the public, according to an RCMP press release issued Feb. 15.

Skookum and Lennie remain in custody, while Lacosse was released on Feb. 3 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

All three are facing “multiple serious charges” related to robberies at in-person meet-ups.

“As there is a need to preserve the integrity of that investigation, no further information is being released at this time,” says the RCMP press release.

An RCMP handout photo of Kayla Trudeau. (Submitted)

An online warrant has also been issued for Kayla Breeze Trudeau, the fourth suspect.

Trudeau, 25, is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She is facing charges of robbery, forcible confinement, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

