Poilievre’s Conservatives set to rally in Whitehorse on heels of national convention

The Yukon and Canadian flags flap in the wind in Whitehorse on May 31, 2022. Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has rescheduled a rally in Whitehorse. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party of Canada has rescheduled a rally in Whitehorse.

The originally planned rally was cancelled last month due to wildfires.

The party’s website indicates the “bring it home” rally is set to take place at the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The latest federal projection as of Sept. 10 by 338Canada has the Conservatives dominating the popular vote at 38 per cent compared to the Liberal Party of Canada (28 per cent) and the NDP (18 per cent).

Poilievre spoke to a crowd in Quebec City during the party’s national policy convention on Sept. 8, a year after he won the party leadership.

During his convention speech, Poilievre said Canadian voters have two options: “a common-sense Conservative government that frees hardworking people to earn powerful paycheques that buy affordable food, gas and homes in safe communities or a reckless coalition — of [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau and the NDP — that punishes your work, takes your money, taxes your food, doubles your housing bill and unleashes crime and chaos in your neighbourhood.”

(The federal Liberals and NDP currently have in place a confidence and supply agreement, in which the NDP agrees to support the government on confidence and budgetary matters, until Parliament rises in June 2025.)

Poilievre said Trudeau divides using race, religion, region and sexuality.

“But we won’t let him divide us anymore. We won’t let him put our country and its people down in order to push himself up,” he said.

The party passed several resolutions including one that, if adopted, would see a Conservative government limit access to transgender health care for minors under age 18.

