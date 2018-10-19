Dan Curtis, left, and Rick Karp watch the numbers roll in after the election polls close. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Photo gallery: election night at city hall

Many council and mayoral candidates gathered at city hall as the municipal election polls closed at 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.

 

Roslyn Woodcock watches the counts roll in after 8 p.m. on Oct. 18. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Gabriel Stetkiewicz, from left, Danny Macdonald and Eileen Melnychuk check their phones as the election polls close. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

People sit at city hall as the polls close and the counts are projected on a big screen. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Jan Stick, from left, Steve Roddick, Leonard Boniface, and Jocelyn Curteanu share congratulations after most of the polls counts were in. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Dan Curtis is congratulated my Danny Macdonald. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Previous story
Hospital cancels Whitehorse woman’s surgery 45 minutes beforehand

Just Posted

Storage and boiler room closets are being used as learning spaces at Golden Horn Elementary School

School council letters illustrate lack of space

Hospital cancels Whitehorse woman’s surgery 45 minutes beforehand

Patricia Nowell-Lindquist had changed into a gown and was fully prepped when she was told the news

UPDATED: Cross Country Yukon starts GoFundMe campaign for stolen pump

The theft means snowmaking is on hold until a replacement is found

Cannabis Yukon opens in a blaze of glory

Yukoners spent $59,900 on legal cannabis on the first day

UPDATED: Curtis gets a third term as Whitehorse’s mayor

Council split between incumbents and new candidates

Commentary: Does Yukon need a United Way?

“The reason we ask is that we may not be sustainable”

Whitehorse FC sides impress at B.C. tournaments

Four teams, four tournaments, only one loss

Yukon soccer teams represent at Canada Soccer National Championships U15 Cup

“Everybody brought their game to a totally new level and set a (new) bar”

Yukonomist: The greying of the Yukon

It’s the kind of thing you might see in a society that suffered a major war twenty years ago

History Hunter: New book honours fallen Yukoners of World War I

The book introduces the story of Yukon’s wartime involvement and describes heroic contributions

Commentary: Celebrating Hanksgiving

Instead of a cornucopia centrepiece filled with autumn foods and flora, we use the Wilson volleyball

U Kon Echelon holds weekend mountain bike racing camp in Whitehorse

“It’s incredible the changes I’m seeing from when we started in September to now”

Liberals to scope out ‘efficiencies’ in departments

The premier was asked about ostensible reductions to department budgets at question period

Most Read