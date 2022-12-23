Party at the park for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve fireworks over Shipyards Park in 2018. The City of Whitehorse is planning to host the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display for 2022 on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. (Yukon News file)

From crafting to sliding and games to fireworks, Whitehorse residents will be celebrating the final day of 2022.

The City of Whitehorse has an afternoon and evening of New Year’s Eve festivities planned beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Canada Games Centre when 10 to 17-year-olds are invited to the Kids Club to make crafts until 3 p.m.

After that, there will be free skating and games happening at the recreation complex until 5:30 p.m.

Further festivities at Shipyards Park will get underway at 7 p.m., continuing until 9 p.m.

As always those who bring their skates and/or sleds can skate on the loop or slide down the hill at the park with BGC Yukon also on-hand to host games in the park.

Those attending are also invited to bring their own mugs for hot chocolate or apple cider to be served up along with popcorn.

Bonfires will be ablaze to keep party-goers warm while the Frank Slim Building will be open with washrooms available.

At 8 p.m., weather-permitting, the sky will light up with a fireworks display expected to run for 10 to 15 minutes.

The city noted in a statement that there are also a number of viewing options to see the fireworks in addition to Shipyards Park. They include the Airport Trail, Downtown Escarpment Trail and the Riverfront Trail.

While the Frank Slim Building will be open for the New Year’s Eve event, it will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

It is one of a number of city facilities and services with altered hours during the holiday season.

The Canada Games Centre will operate on reduced hours on Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. as well as on Dec. 31 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

It will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Meanwhile, there will be no transit service on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 while weekend hours will be in effect Dec. 26, 27 and Jan. 1.

Also closed Christmas and New Year’s days is the city’s landfill.

On Dec. 26 though, residents will get a reprieve on tipping fees, which will be waived for those bringing in loads of sorted residential waste. Fees will remain in place for metals, appliances and commercial loads.

