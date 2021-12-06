Order of Yukon recipients announced for 2021

Commissioner of Yukon Anglique Bernard, in her role as Chancellor of the Order of Yukon, announced the 2021 Order of the Yukon inductees in a statement Dec. 6. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

Peter Menzies, David Mossop and David Storey are the three Order of Yukon inductees this year.

Three Yukoners were inducted into the Order of the Yukon this week in recognition of contributions to arts, conservation and medicine.

Commissioner Angélique Bernard announced the names on Dec. 6

Peter Menzies was inducted into the order for his ongoing and substantial contributions in numerous areas such as education, the arts and community-building in Dawson and across the territory.

David Mossop was honoured for his work in the area of conservation and environment in the Yukon, including work that led to the recovery of the peregrine falcon in the territory.

Dr. David Storey, for his work in the medical field mentoring and training many surgeons over the years, was the third inductee of 2021.

The three individuals were chosen among the nominations submitted to the advisory council and are said to demonstrate “excellence, achievement and outstanding contributions to the social, cultural or economic well-being of the Yukon and its residents.”

“I join all Yukoners in congratulating Peter, David and Dr. Storey on being inducted to the Order of Yukon. I sincerely thank them for their outstanding contributions to the development of our territory. They have truly made a difference. Thank you to the advisory council members for their work in selecting the inductees,” said Bernard in a statement.

A video recognizing this year’s inductees will be posted on the Office of the Commissioner of Yukon’s Facebook page on Jan. 1, 2022.

(Haley Ritchie)