Opposition MLAs react to ombudsman’s Hidden Valley abuse report

Brad Cathers, Yukon Party MLA for Lake Laberge, said the ombudsman’s report highlights a “pretty serious issue of lack of government transparency.” (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Opposition MLAs are sounding off following the release of the Yukon ombudsman’s report into the 2019 sexualized abuse scandal at Whitehorse’s Hidden Valley School.

The report, released on Sept. 7, deemed it “unfair” that the Yukon government failed to alert parents of pupils at Hidden Valley School about the abuse allegations against now-former educational assistant William Auclair-Bellemare. Auclair-Bellemare pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of sexual interference and was jailed for six months in 2021.

Among the report’s most pointed criticisms of the Yukon government’s response to the sexual assault allegations is that “the [Education] department would likely have maintained its silence” on the matter if it weren’t for local media coverage.

Brad Cathers, Yukon Party MLA for Lake Laberge, a riding that includes Hidden Valley School, told the News this constitutes a “pretty serious issue of lack of government transparency.”

He singled out the response of current justice minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, who was Education minister at the time of the scandal, to the revelation of sexualized abuse at Hidden Valley.

“Minister McPhee has herself acknowledged publicly that she was aware of the situation […] so we know that she was aware of it — by her own admission — many months before parents were informed. So, at the very least, this begs the question of why the minister didn’t take steps to ensure that the department informed parents,” Cathers said.

“The buck does stop with the minister. And the question repeatedly asked becomes, very simply, once a minister becomes aware of a serious problem, what action did they take to ensure that the appropriate steps were taken?”

A CBC access to information request from 2021 discovered a briefing note outlining the situation to McPhee in January 2020. The Education department, which fell under the minister’s purview at the time, did not formally communicate the case to parents until Aug. 11, 2021.

It is worth noting, though, that the report completed by lawyer Amanda Rogers following her independent investigation into the Hidden Valley scandal found that the briefing notes were sparse on details. The report further states that “there was no opportunity” for McPhee “to utilize the limited information provided to her” in the notes.

Cathers introduced a motion calling for McPhee to resign over the Hidden Valley abuse scandal in late 2021. All 11 MLAs from the Yukon Party and NDP voted for her resignation, although the motion was simply symbolic and non-binding, since only the premier can fire cabinet ministers.

Asked whether he thinks the ombudsman’s report will renew calls for McPhee to step down, Cathers says he feels the opposition has made their point clear with the resignation vote.

“Our focus going forward is primarily going to be about the families involved as well as trying to ensure that the steps are taken to prevent this thing from ever happening again,” Cathers said.

NDP Leader Kate White said it was “incredibly unacceptable” that parents learned about the abuse at their children’s school through the media. She said the government needs to improve its communication capabilities.

“If you’re communicating out to the public, it has to be clear, it has to be precise, it has to be relevant and has to be timely. And time and time again, we see that the Yukon government just isn’t able to do that. So, that really needs to be improved,” White said.

Both Cathers and White highlighted the territorial government’s failure to deliver on additional support promised to Hidden Valley following the revelations of sexualized abuse at the school.

“There will definitely be questions related to the report that just came out, but there are other questions. So, you know, the current minister of Education committed to supporting Hidden Valley, we know that those supports haven’t ever fully been realized for Hidden Valley,” White said.

The ombudsman’s office will unveil the second part of its report into the Hidden Valley scandal in the late autumn. It will include any recommendations from the ombudsman’s office.

White told the News she is looking forward to this final report, as the recommendations will offer a chance for everyone involved to learn from the past and ensure such crimes do not happen again.

“It’s critically important that everyone learns the lesson right now, that this does not get repeated no matter who’s in government […] this is a wake-up call for the Liberals. It’s a wake-up call for the Yukon Party, who were in power when the first allegation came forward. And it’s an important lesson for the Yukon NDP. We all need to make sure that this doesn’t happen,” White said.

“And if a horrible incident of abuse happens in a school system, that it’s dealt with properly, it’s dealt with immediately and […] transparently.”

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to provide additional context regarding the briefing notes provided to Minister McPhee.

sexual assaultsexual misconductWhitehorse