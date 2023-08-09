Old Crow to be evacuated due to high winds and fires in area

The nearest fire is five kilometres away but the fly-in community is helping residents get out

With fires burning in the distance and high winds in the forecast officials have decided to evacuate the remote village of Old Crow in the northern Yukon.

The decision to evacuate the community, which is not road accessible and relies primarily on aircraft for access, was made the afternoon of Aug. 9. Air North flights out of Old Crow are expected to begin this afternoon, a social media post from the Vuntut Gwitchin Government (VGG) states, adding that Old Crow residents should visit the village’s community hall to register for an evacuation flight.

Diana Dryburgh, an information officer with the Yukon government’s emergency coordination centre, said the order to evacuate was issued by the Vuntut Gwitchin Government but the Yukon government is supporting the order and providing assistance. Both Dryburgh and the VGG notice stated that the community is not directly threatened by the fire but with high winds on the way starting tomorrow smoke conditions are expected to worsen and ash and embers may fall on Old Crow.

The evacuation plan is for Air North planes to take evacuees to Inuvik, where they will board larger aircraft bound for Whitehorse. Dryburgh said evacuees may have to stay in Inuvik overnight before they can fly to Whitehorse. The Yukon government is working with officials in the Northwest Territories to find them a place to stay.

Priority on evacuation flights is being given to elders, those with health conditions and families with children.

Old Crow had been the subject of heat and air quality warnings from Environment Canada since last week.

According to Yukon Wildland Fire information officer Haley Ritchie the nearest fire is roughly five kilometres southeast of Old Crow on the south bank of the Porcupine River. It was most recently measured at approximately 79 hectares in size but Ritchie noted that the measurements rely on satellite heat signatures and are not precise.

Ritchie said the stronger winds expected over the next 24 to 48 hours is expected to increase fire activity.

There are a total of 21 fires burning in the Old Crow region.

Yukon Protective Services is advising evacuees to shut off all household appliances except refrigerators and freezers and close all windows and doors before leaving. They should then gather family members and critical items like medications and important documents.

Evacuees should register with Yukon Emergency Support Services by phone at 867-332-4597 or in person at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. They will be provided with food and lodging at the Canada Games Centre if necessary.

