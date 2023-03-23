Nominations close for Nacho Nyak Dun election, Taku River Tlingit by-election

Three Yukon First Nations will vote for chief and council in April. (Black Press file)

Nominations closed March 17 for candidates in the First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun elections. A total of three people put their name forward in the run for chief: the incumbent Simon Mervin, Dawna Hope and Denise Simmons.

Three people are also running for one position as deputy chief: Roberta Hager, Teresa Samson and Eliza Moses. Ten people are running for four council positions. Only one nomination for youth councillor was received and Carolene Lucas was acclaimed as youth councillor, according a release by Tanya Silverfox, the chief electoral officer.

The general election will be held April 19 with polls in both Mayo and Whitehorse. Advance polls will be open on April 12.

All-candidate forums will be held in Mayo on March 30, and in Whitehorse on April 6. Both events will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 pm.

Taku River Tlingit First Nation by-election

Nominations also closed for a by-election for the position of Wolf Clan Director for the Taku River Tlingit First Nation in Atlin, British Columbia. Two candidates are vying for the position: Susan Carlick and Cherish Clarke. The election will be held April 24 in Atlin and Whitehorse, with special ballots available in advance for people who are housebound, in a care facility or a correctional centre.

Dates for other upcoming Yukon First Nation elections are: Selkirk First Nation on April 5 and Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation on April 20.

