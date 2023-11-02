New RSV vaccine not available in the Yukon so far: health department

Health Canada has approved the first RSV vaccine for older adults in Canada

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Sudit Ranade speaks at an Aug. 23 press conference. Although the new RSV vaccine is not available in the Yukon, Ranade is encouraging Yukoners to get their COVID-19 and influenza shots. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Getting the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine won’t be an option for Yukoners so far this fall, according to the territorial health department.

An email statement from a Health and Social Services department spokesperson indicates the RSV vaccine won’t be available while the territorial government waits for guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

“The situation will be reassessed as new evidence becomes available to make informed decisions on the vaccine distribution in the future,” reads the statement.

On Aug. 4, Health Canada approved Arexvy, an RSV vaccine by GlaxoSmithKline Inc., also known as GSK, to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults 60 years of age and up. The contagious virus can affect the lungs and breathing airways, particularly in older adults.

In a press release, the company indicates the vaccine showed an efficacy rate of 82.6 per cent for preventing lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in older adults and 94.6 efficacy in those with underlying conditions.

It’s the first RSV vaccine for older adults to be approved in Canada, per the release.

The territory’s latest respiratory surveillance report for the week ending Oct. 21 indicates the rate of confirmed cases of and hospitalizations due to RSV are stable and similar to previous years in the Yukon.

For COVID-19, influenza and RSV combined, hospitalization rates are going up and are higher than in past years, per the report.

Unlike RSV, COVID-19 and flu shots are available for anyone over six months in the Yukon regardless of previous vaccination status, according to an Oct. 10 press release issued by the Yukon government.

“This fall and winter, COVID-19 and flu vaccines are a key step in staying healthy and well,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Sudit Ranade said in the release.

“Almost everyone is eligible, and getting these vaccines can improve your protection against having severe disease from these respiratory illnesses.”

According to the release, the COVID-19 vaccine is formulated to work against the Omicron XBB variant.

