The Carcross/Tagish First Nation will host an exhibit on trapping at Haa Shagóon Hídi in Carcross, seen above. The exhibit is one of more than 60 projects to receive funding through the Yukon125 fund. (Yukon News file)

More than 60 projects will receive Yukon125 funding

Projects range from campground work to anniversary celebrations

More than 60 projects throughout the Yukon will receive funding through the territory’s Yukon125 fund.

The fund was established to celebrate the Yukon’s 125 anniversary since joining confederation, with up to $7,500 available per project. Those selected for funding were announced in a July 17 statement.

More than 40 projects received the maximum amount, ranging from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation’s plans for an exhibit on trapping at Haa Shagóon Hídi in Carcross to a rejuvenation of the Keno campground proposed by the Keno Community Club.

The smallest amount of funding saw $1,000 go to the Dawson City Community Radio Association for a radio show celebrating the anniversary, broadcast from a square dance and featuring local performers and Yukon trivia.

The Yukon Historical and Museums Association manages the fund.

“In this noteworthy year for the Yukon, communities are ready to come together to celebrate and reckon with our past to build a stronger future,” association president Janna Swales said in a statement. “We encourage Yukoners to participate in Yukon125 events and seek out projects to learn more about the Yukon’s history and heritage and consider their place moving forward to create a future we are proud of.”

The complete list of funded projects is available at www.heritageyukon.ca/programs/yukon-125/

