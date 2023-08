Residents of Mayo are being told to evacuate the community due to wildfire.

“Evacuate the Village of Mayo IMMEDIATELY. You are in danger from wildfire,” reads the Aug. 6 post shortly after 1 p.m.. “Report to Mayo Community Hall or the Na-Cho Nyak Dun government office for assistance and register with Emergency Social Services at 867-332-4597.”

An evacuation alert was issued Aug. 4.

No further details had been released as of 1:30 p.m.