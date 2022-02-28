Master plan could be developed for tank farm area

This map shows the tank farm area being considered for a master plan. (City of Whitehorse)

A master plan for much of the former tank farm area between the Valleyview/Hillcrest area and Hamilton Boulevard could be in place by June 2023.

City of Whitehorse planner Karmen Whitbread brought forward a recommendation city council approve moving forward with the procurement for the master plan of the area at council’s Feb. 21 meeting.

As it was noted in Whitbread’s report, the project is anticipated to have significant public interest. In such cases, council approval on procurement is required.

Efforts to develop the tank farm area have been underway for years and have included remediation work and planning for the approximately 116 hectares of land that includes parcels owned by private interests, First Nations, Yukon government, the federal government, city and others.

A master plan is required for the tank farm area to provide direction on future engineering, land use planning, and the like, Whitbread said.

A consultant would lead the effort with work to include background studies, concept plans and, ultimately, the overall plan.

“The master plan will provide a land use plan, parks and trails plan, major transportation and servicing plans, a sun/shadow and view corridor plan, contamination considerations, residential unit and commercial area estimates and a feasibility/cost analysis,” Whitbread said.

The plan would also include involvement from landowners, a technical advisory committee and public engagement.

Under questioning from Coun. Michelle Friesen, city staff emphasized public engagement will be an important part of the master plan.

“Upon project completion, responsibility will pass to the individual landowners to complete detailed engineering, zoning amendment, subdivision applications, lot sales, and construction,” Whitbread said. “These aspects are beyond the scope of this municipality-led master plan process.”

If council votes in favour of moving ahead with the procurement at its Feb. 28 meeting, it’s anticipated the request for proposals would be released in March.

(Stephanie Waddell)