Loon Returns set for encore performances in Whitehorse

“Loon Wrangler” Marc Paradis performs some pre-float checks on the centrepiece of Loon Returns a musical and storytelling performance that will be staged on McLean Lake in Whitehorse the evenings of July 28, 29 and 30. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Two returns are being celebrated this weekend on the surface of a Whitehorse lake.

One, the spring homecoming of the loon, whose haunting calls have echoed in the lake valleys of the Yukon since time immemorial.

The second is an encore of Loon Returns, a performance that last graced the surface of McLean Lake in the summer of 2021. It is back with a trio of 9 p.m. shows on July 28, 29 and 30.

Described as an “environmental operetta,” the performance will incorporate solo vocals, orchestra and First Nations song and storytelling. Adding visuals to the music is a loon-shaped boat that will glide across the lake with the vocalist aboard.

Performing in this year’s production are members of the Problematic Orchestra, Whitehorse’s semi-professional chamber orchestra, as well as soloist Hannah Mazurek and Nicole Smith of the Ta’an Kwäch’än Council Dance Group.

Director Daniel Janke promises a fresh show this year that will have something new for those who saw Loon Returns in 2021

Conditions were very good in 2021 with calm days and clear skies. Janke is hoping for the same this year.

Along with the 10 performers, Janke said many hands have been helping behind the scenes with set-up construction and other tasks.

The performance is being presented free of charge but donations are encouraged. The venue is McLean Lake, accessible off the road that heads south from the roundabout at the intersection of Robert Service Way and Hamilton Boulevard. There is a place to park alongside the main road clearly indicated by signs. People are encouraged to walk down the access road to the lake. Organizers anticipate the walk will take 20 minutes each way. A shuttle from the parking area will also begin running between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. for those who require it. Those wanting to launch a canoe or paddle board and watch the show from the surface of the lake can do so. They are encouraged to arrive early at the boat launch. Only high-clearance vehicles can directly access the lake as the road is very rocky.

