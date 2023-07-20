Longer appointment wait times at Dawson City hospital

Yukon Hospitals said it is seeing increased demand

Dawson City as viewed from West Dawson. Patients can expect longer wait times for X-rays or blood work at the Dawson hospital. (Yukon News file)

Patients at the Dawson City Community Hospital are experiencing longer wait times for blood work and X-rays.

In a July 7 tweet, Yukon Hospitals told patients to plan for longer wait times for booked outpatient visits to the lab and X-rays.

“It will take longer to get a scheduled appointment for blood work or X-rays at Dawson City Community Hospital.

Understand that our team is working hard to deliver quality and safe care. Please be kind to your healthcare provider,” the tweet read.

Jessica Apolloni, communications manager for Yukon Hospitals, said increased demand for services is resulting in delays for less urgent and non-urgent requests. She added that the Dawson hospital is currently averaging bookings two weeks in advance.

“All requests for these services are triaged, and urgent testing is always prioritized,” she said.

Apolloni said the increased demand is a combination of the summer season’s temporary population increase and a growing aging population.

“We are working closely with all partners and stakeholders to provide services in a timely manner,” she said. “We are asking patients to help by following any pre-appointment preparation and arriving at the specified time.”

Apolloni added, “If you are unable to make a scheduled appointment, please call the hospital with as much notice as possible so you can be rescheduled. This allows your original appointment time to be reassigned to someone else who is waiting.”

The Dawson hospital’s emergency department is open 24/7 for all critical and urgent matters, she said.

Asked about the situation in other hospitals in the territory, Apolloni told the News that Watson Lake Community Hospital is not currently experiencing delays in lab and X-ray services. However, this may fluctuate during the summer months.

Whitehorse General Hospital, she said, has walk-in lab and X-ray services on a first-come, first-served basis.

