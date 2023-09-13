Lessons from 2023 fire season will inform emergency planning in the Yukon

Yukon emergency planning will take lessons learned in the serious wildfire season of 2023 into account. The similarities between Whitehorse, pictured here in 2022, and Yellowknife, which had to be evacuated in August, are one of the things being considered. (Yukon News Files)

As one especially significant wildfire season in the North nears its end, the lessons learned from it will guide emergency planning for the future.

2023 showed the vulnerability of settlements in the boreal forest and the importance of having a plan to evacuate them in the event of a runaway wildfire or other serious emergency. The most notable event for northerners this season was the evacuation of Yellowknife.

Upcoming planning by Whitehorse and Yukon officials will take into account what was learned by evacuating Yellowknife but there is already planning in place for serious emergencies affecting the Yukon’s capital.

Yukon Community Services department representative Julia Duchesne said there are regular meetings between Yukon government and City of Whitehorse representatives to discuss emergency planning. She said the most recent one took place in January and was not specific to just the threat posed by wildfires.

Joint planning is set to continue in the coming months. Duchesne said it will include reviews of evacuation plans and the lessons learned over the course of this summer, which has been a busy one for those involved with emergency planning and management across the north.

The largest-scale planning exercise coming up will be Operation Nanook, a training exercise conducted in the North annually by the Canadian Forces. Duchesne said the operation planned for this fall is not a wildfire scenario but it remains a good chance for the Yukon government to work with its emergency-response partners and make sure good planning and communication is in place.

It was as part of Operation Nanook in 2019 that the Yukon government and Whitehorse participated in their most recent tabletop wildfire planning exercise.

“We had our local Whitehorse authorities, territorial and federal partners, and we did a simulated evacuation, established the reception centre, sort of gamed out the emergency social services support and emergency communication,” Duchesne said.

While the armed forces are not always called in for emergencies like they were amid the 2021 flooding in the Southern Lakes, the possible deployment of military resources is a necessary part of emergency planning.

“They are always keeping tabs on how things are evolving, in case that federal aid does need to step in. So, it is important that they’re involved in emergency planning, yeah, anywhere in the North, I would say,” Duchesne said.

The Canadian Forces were among those assisting with evacuation and firefighting efforts in the Yellowknife area. Military aircraft and personnel assisted with the evacuation that took place between Aug. 16 and 18.

The course that evacuation took will be analyzed by emergency planners both in the N.W.T. and here in the Yukon in the coming months.

CBC reported on Yellowknife’s initial plans to have residents shelter in place and move them from parts of the city facing more wildfire risk to those with less. This was ultimately not put in place as the decision to evacuate the city on three days’ notice was made public on Aug. 16.

The public broadcaster’s coverage, published online as residents were poised to begin returning to Yellowknife on Sept. 5, contained criticism from an emergency management expert. The expert’s talking points included the shelter-in-place plan’s lack of consideration for the health effects of wildfire smoke and the lack of a publicly-accessible plan for the full evacuation of the city.

Yellowknife is undertaking a third-party review of its emergency planning. The city remains on evacuation alert as evacuees return.

Whitehorse’s emergency plan shows both evacuation and shelter in place as possible responses to an emergency situation.

Duchesne said the decision on how exactly to respond to a major emergency affecting Whitehorse would be made as a “group effort” between the Yukon and City of Whitehorse emergency coordination centres.

In a Sept. 8 email to the News, City of Whitehorse representative Oshea Jephson noted the similar training and response structures that the city and the territory employ for emergency coordination which simplifies teamwork between them.

Duchesne said the primary role of the territory’s emergency coordination centre is to fill gaps and provide support for the emergency-response efforts of municipal and First Nations governments. She said a major decision like the evacuation of all or a part of Whitehorse in the face of a wildfire would be made by the emergency centres with input from experts in Wildland Fire Management and with consideration for weather forecasts and all other relevant information.

Jephson noted the importance of working with the territorial government as a large undertaking like evacuating Whitehorse would quickly overwhelm Whitehorse’s resources. He stressed that every emergency situation that might result in evacuation is different but that the city would immediately communicate information required by the public if it becomes necessary for them to leave.

Along with possible assistance from the federal government and Canada’s armed forces, Duchesne said local volunteers have proven very helpful in the past and probably will again in the future.

There are broadly two types of volunteers — untrained individuals like those who stepped up to fill and stack sandbags during the flooding events in 2021 and 2022, and the trained members of volunteer groups such as volunteer fire departments and search and rescue organizations. Duchesne noted the important efforts by volunteer firefighters during fire responses in Yukon this summer.

“They can be super helpful doing things like like door knocking to make sure that people who don’t have phone or internet, you know, will know about an evacuation order. So we do use those skilled volunteer groups in emergency response, and they will definitely be part of a wildfire plan.”

Along with assistance from volunteers in the face of an emergency, the government representatives stressed the importance of individual and neighbourhood preparedness. Both Duchesne and Jephson said Yukoners should assemble 72-hour kits containing essential supplies for all their family members in the event they are required to quickly leave their homes or shelter in place.

Along with the individual and family measures, Duchesne said neighbourhoods can also plan together, for example FireSmart fuel management work that can make both individual homes and whole areas more resistant to damage by wildfire.

Duchesne said the fall and winter following fire season are always marked by emergency planners taking a close look the previous year’s emergency response.

There will be a lot for them to consider this year.

“Yellowknife is very similar to Whitehorse in a lot of ways, right? It’s like a boreal forest communities, northern community, it has similar sort of like access, highway access. So we’re definitely going to be like, really closely looking at the lessons learned from that because it will absolutely help us,” Duchesne said.

-With files from NNSL

