Kwanlin Dün First Nation elects new chief

Outgoing KDFN chief Doris Bill, seen here in 2019, was defeated in her run for a fourth term of office. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)

The Kwanlin Dün First Nation has elected a new chief and council.

March 16 election results posted to the First Nation’s Facebook page show candidate Sean Smith defeated current Chief Doris Bill with Smith taking 289 votes compared to Bill’s 205.

In a statement on social media, Bill congratulated Smith in the win.

“I would like to congratulate Chief-elect Sean Smith and the new council,” Bill said. “The citizens of KDFN have voted for change and I respect that. A great deal was accomplished under my three terms but it is now up to a new council to lead us into the future. I wish them well. To everyone who reached out to me and supported me over the years, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I also want to thank the community for coming to vote. I can’t forget the staff who work tirelessly to provide programs and services to our community. Thank you for all you do. Much gratitude goes out to all the previous council who worked alongside of me to build a solid First Nations government.

“Now, I am completely exhausted and will get some much needed rest. My first move will be to volunteer for the Native Hockey Tournament. Peace, love and Prayers.”

Elected to the new council are Charlene Charlie who took 303 votes, Linda Moen with 201 votes, Charles Chief who had 193 votes, Jolene Smarch with 193, Ray Sydney with 193 and Jesse Ryder with 188.