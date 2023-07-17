Klondike Highway ATV accident claims life of 75-year-old Carcross man

The all-terrain vehicle rolled while travelling slowly up a steep embankment to access the highway

The Yukon Coroner’s Service announced the death of long-time Carcross resident Menno “Ken” Matthies on July 27. (File Photo)

A 75-year-old man died in an ATV accident over the weekend at kilometre 103 of the South Klondike Highway.

RCMP reported the death to the Yukon Coroner’s Service shortly after 5 p.m. on July 15.

The deceased, long-time Carcross resident Menno “Ken” Matthies, was on a leisure ride along the highway with his wife when their vehicle rolled.

At the time of the accident, the ATV was travelling slowly up a steep embankment to access the highway.

Matthies’ wife received minor industries and was able to signal passing motorists on the highway for help.

According to a press release from the territory’s coroner’s service, Matthies succumbed to his injuries at the accident scene.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service continues to investigate that accident.

