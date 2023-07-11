Ibex Valley fire keeps growing but fire guards hold

Fire grows new “head” but it is burning parallel to or away from the Alaska Highway

On the third full day since its discovery, the wildfire in Ibex Valley is still burning out of control.

Although the blaze had grown to 782 hectares in size as of a 10 p.m. information bulletin issued by Yukon Wildland Fire Management, the guards set up to keep it away from the Alaska Highway and homes in the area have held.

The guards were put in place using heavy equipment overnight after the fire was discovered on July 9 and small controlled burns lit with hand torches have been deployed to reinforce them. Aerial ignitions are being considered if conditions allow.

According to Wildland Fire work on July 10 was focused on securing the northeast side of the fire nearest the highway. Other areas were too smoky to be safely accessed.

“Today the fire grew on the south side. This pattern creates two separate heads to the fire, but it is still considered one incident. The second head, extending over the Ibex ridge, is currently burning parallel to or away from the highway. Planning is underway to build a contingency dozer guard along the base of the ridge,” the July 10 notice reads.

Maintaining the dozer guard that is keeping the fire away from the highway and the homes remains the priority for fire crews.

Added to the contingent working on the fire later in the day on July 10 were an additional three three-person initial attack crews and a heavy AS-332 Super Puma helicopter.

The evacuation alert situation remains the same with an area extending from kilometre 1472 to kilometre 1440, roughly from the bridge where the Alaska Highway crosses the Takhini River to Echo Valley Road and covering all properties both north and south of the highway on alert.

As of yesterday, the cause of the fire remains unknown but it is under investigation.

The Ibex Valley fire is not the only one that will have impacts for Yukoners. South of the border with British Columbia, there is now a fire burning in the vicinity of the Stewart-Cassiar Highway. Information from the B.C. Wildfire Service shows the Little Blue River fire burning out of control over an area of about 30,000 hectares.