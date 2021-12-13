Hospice Yukon’s annual event remembers loved ones with trees lit up around the Yukon

“This has been another challenging year, with many – even most – people in our community feeling losses of all kinds.”

Hospice Yukon’s annual Lights of Life event is taking place on Dec. 16.

The annual event invites Yukoners to hang tags on trees in the Elijah Smith Building atrium to remember loved ones who have passed away. An online ceremony will air on Dec. 16 at noon.

“This has been another challenging year, with many – even most – people in our community feeling losses of all kinds. The winter holidays are an especially important time to honour those we love and are no longer with us,” said Stacey Jones, Hospice Yukon executive director, in a statement.

“Taking a few moments to honour a loved one at Lights of Life can bring us some comfort during the holidays… a time that for many people is a mix of joy and sadness,”she said.

This online ceremony, hosted by Elaine Schiman, will include choral music from the Persephone Singers, guest speakers Jackie MacLaren and Nina Bolton, as well as a poem and a blessing. It will be aired on the NWTel community channel and on the Hospice Yukon Facebook page at noon Dec. 16.

Trees at the Elijah Smith Building are available for hanging tags on weekdays from December 16 to 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are 14 other trees in Whitehorse and 10 Lights of Life trees in the communities:

Carcross (CTFN Band Office)

Dawson City (Hospital and TH Band Office)

Faro (Recreation Centre)

Mayo (Post Office and JV Clark School)

Old Crow (VGFN Office)

Ross River (Health Centre)

Teslin (Village Chambers)

Watson Lake (Recreation Centre)

Volunteer tree sitters will be at the Elijah Smith building trees in Whitehorse for those looking for some additional support.

Other than the Elijah Smith Building, the Whitehorse trees are located at Hospice Yukon on 409 Jarvis St., Whitehorse General Hospital, Copper Ridge Place, Whistle Bend Place, Thomson Centre, Wind River Hospice House, Heritage North Funeral Home, Kwanlin Dün Wellness Centre, Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre, Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services, Whitehorse Emergency Shelter and the Canadian Mental Health Yukon Chapter building.

