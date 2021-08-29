Home prices reach new record-highs in second-quarter real estate report

Mobile homes, single-detached houses and duplexes are all selling at a record high, according to the latest report from the Yukon Bureau of Statistics for the second quarter of 2021.

The average sale price of a single-detached house in Whitehorse was $650,700, a record-high and an increase of $103,900, or almost 20 per cent from the second quarter of 2020.

The real estate report also found that the average home prices have now risen to $371,300 for mobile homes, $457,700 for condos and $476,200 for duplexes.

The number of properties being bought and sold has also gone up slightly, compared to the same time period in 2020. Copper Ridge and Whistle Bend were the busiest neighbourhoods with sales, with 27 single houses sold in Copper Ridge and 24 in Whitehorse’s newest subdivision.

The report was released Aug. 26 and covers the second quarter of 2021, April 1 to June 30.

While the pace of selling fluctuates throughout the year, the five-year average has seen the cost of purchasing homes continue to rise overall.

Nine commercial properties were sold, in comparison to 161 residential properties, with a value of $6.6 million.

In the second quarter of 2021, the total value of real estate transactions in Yukon was $129.9 million. Surprisingly, the capital city is the hotbed for territorial real estate: $106.7 million of that figure was sold in Whitehorse and $23.1 million for the rest of Yukon.

The report notes that prices of condos and mobile homes can swing dramatically due to new projects being brought on at one time and the relatively few data points for mobile home sales.

Contact Haley Ritchie at haley.ritchie@yukon-news.com

Local News