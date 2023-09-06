History of fallen Yukon government logs remains largely unknown: spokesperson

Two of seven wooden pillars that stood outside the Yukon’s legislative building fell down last week

The full history of the big log poles that previously stood outside the Yukon’s legislative building remains largely unknown, according to a government spokesperson.

Two of those large wooden pillars fell down last week. All seven poles have since been nearly completely taken down. Only some stumps appeared left in place on Sept. 5.

High winds on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 caused the tall beams in front of the Jim Smith Building to become unstable, according to Madison Guthrie, communications manager in the Yukon’s Highways and Public Works department.

Guthrie’s email to the News noted that a couple of poles fell away from the building overnight on Aug. 31.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no damage to the building,” she wrote.

Log poles lay outside the Jim Smith Building on Sept. 5.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, press secretary Tim Kucharuk of the Yukon Party indicated the building was evacuated just before 11 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Guthrie wrote that a crew arrived on site first thing in the morning of Sept. 1 to check the stability of the poles and determined the remaining poles were unstable. Removal of the poles took place after that and over the course of the long weekend using heavy equipment and contractors.

“Given the large size of the poles and the potential safety hazard if they fell towards the building, it was determined that out of an abundance of caution for the building occupant’s safety, they should work elsewhere for Friday afternoon,” reads the email.

The remaining log poles are taped off before being taken down outside the Yukon's legislative building on Sept. 2.

Per the email, employees were able to return to work on the morning of Sept. 5.

The now-removed poles remain on the ground outside the legislative building.

“We are working on plans to move the poles,” Guthrie said.

“The plan for the logs has yet to be determined.”

What's left from where the seven log poles stood in front of the Yukon's legislative building shortly after noon on Sept. 5.

According to Guthrie, the poles were primarily used as decorative art. However, the origin and meaning of the logs is still being investigated.

“At this time, we do not know the full history of the logs, but we are working on determining the history,” she said.

“We do know that they are not a part of the Yukon Permanent Art Collection.”

The News reached out to the Yukon Legislative Assembly and the Yukon Archives. Both sources pointed to the Yukon government.

Government of Yukon sign seen outside the legislative building on May 8.

