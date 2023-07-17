Highways department working on fixing error in 511 Yukon system

Stewart-Cassiar Highway remains open and there is no travel advisory in place

A helicopter comes in for landing at the Takhini Bridge fire staging area in the Yukon’s Ibex Valley on July 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon’s Highways and Public Works department is working on fixing an error in updating the 511 Yukon system to properly reflect the current travel status for the Stewart-Cassiar Highway, one of two highways connecting British Columbia and the Yukon.

Unlike what some people may have seen in tweets and on the 511 Yukon website earlier on July 17, Madison Guthrie, the department’s communications manager, clarified by email that there is currently no forest fire on the highway and using an alternate route is not being advised.

Since British Columbia removed its travel advisory for the road, Guthrie said information on 511 Yukon is being updated to match.

Guthrie said a forest fire located about 40 kilometres south of the Yukon-B.C. border was previously causing smoky conditions on the highway.

“British Columbia was monitoring the conditions and deciding whether to close that section of the road. To help keep people informed, we had a travel advisory on 511 Yukon directing people to check Drive BC,” Guthrie said.

“The smoke conditions have improved, and B.C. has now removed their travel advisory from Drive BC. The road is open, but as always, we recommend people check Drive BC and 511 Yukon before heading out.”

