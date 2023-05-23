High waters, washouts stoke North Klondike, Dempster highway closures in the Yukon

A scene along the side of the Dempster Highway is seen on Aug. 12, 2018. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Key road arteries are currently shut down or affected as communities are facing high water levels in the Yukon.

High water levels are behind the closure of a significant portion of the North Klondike Highway between Stewart Crossing and the Dempster Highway cutoff, according to a Facebook post by Yukon’s Highways and Public Works department.

The North Klondike Highway is closed as of late in the afternoon on May 23 until further notice between kilometres 536 and 674.

No estimated time of reopening is available as crews assess the situation in order to reopen the road as soon as possible.

A portion of the Dempster Highway has also been closed due to a few washouts, according to a communications analyst from the Yukon’s Highways and Public Works department.

Department spokesperson Carla Bohman said the closed portion of the highway runs from kilometres 195 to 237. The closures took place on the morning of May 23.

Crews are assessing the road to determine when it will reopen.

Additionally, Yukon Protective Services via a May 23 Facebook post is cautioning road users as water is overflowing from ditches over the Silver Trail, the road in and out of Mayo.

The post indicates snowmelt is causing the creeks and rivers in the Mayo area to peak, in addition to rain over the weekend. Heavy rain is not anticipated in the forecast, the post notes.

High water may affect the northeast side of town. Pumps have been set up to lower the water level.

“[The] Yukon government is monitoring the situation and responding as needed to support the community,” the post reads.

