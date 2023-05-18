High-streamflow advisories in place for Klondike, Porcupine, Nordenskiold rivers

Information officer says flooding in Henderson Corner is rarely this severe

Rising waters run over the road that runs between the Porcupine River and the airport in Old Crow on May 15. (Submitted/Lawrie Crawford)

A flood warning for the Klondike River near Dawson has been downgraded to a high-streamflow advisory as people in the area are dealing with worse flooding than usual, according to the Yukon government’s emergency coordination centre’s information officer.

While the Klondike River is frequently affected by breakup flooding caused by ice jams, particularly in the Rock Creek area, flooding in Henderson Corner is rarely this severe, Julia Duchesne said.

The river peaked on May 15 in response to rapid snowmelt and its tributaries are receding, as per a May 16 advisory. Daily rises in water levels are expected but the river is not expected to reach flood levels. With no precipitation in the short-term forecast, water levels are anticipated to go down over the week.

Flooding around Dawson City seen outside a gas station on May 13. (Submitted/Jon Wilkie)

An advisory for the Porcupine River has been downgraded to high streamflow, as per a May 16 advisory. Water levels are currently high but are trending downward.

The Nordenskiold River has also been rising and is expected to peak this week. A high-streamflow advisory is in place for the river, as per a May 16 advisory.

A flood watch ended May 9 for the lower Yukon River in the Dawson region.

Yukon Protective Services is reminding people returning home after a flood to assess their property and home to ensure there are no hazards.

