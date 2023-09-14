Here’s what the Yukon can learn from Ontario’s mistakes on Greenbelt

Former auditor general warns housing “crisis” gives false impression that it’s okay to take shortcuts

Former Ontario auditor general Bonnie Lysyk poses for a photo at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse on Sept. 12. She is cautioning against using the term “crisis” to describe the need for housing because it gives the impression that it’s acceptable to take shortcuts when making decisions. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Former Ontario auditor general Bonnie Lysyk is cautioning against attaching the term “crisis” to the housing situation in the Yukon, which recently signed a housing deal with the province she once served.

“I think there’s a need for housing. I think when the word ‘crisis’ gets attached to some type of decision-making process, it automatically, I think, gives people some sense that perhaps, you know, it’s okay to take shortcuts to make decisions, and I think the long-term impact of those decisions should also be considered,” she said in a Sept. 12 interview.

“I would say there should be caution when the term ‘crisis’ is used to define how decisions are made.”

On Jan. 11, Lysyk received a joint letter from all three Ontario opposition party leaders calling for an audit and assessment of the financial and environmental impact of the provincial government’s decision to remove lands from Ontario’s Greenbelt. A week later, the investigation got underway.

Per the auditor general’s report, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Ontarians that the province had a housing “crisis” and that his government wanted to ensure houses were built. Thus, the government proposed to alter the boundary of the Greenbelt, two-million acres of protected farmland, wetlands and woodlands created in 2005 to permanently protect agricultural and natural features from uncontrolled urban development. The communicated objective was to allow for the construction of a minimum of 50,000 new homes to help build 1.5 million homes across the province by 2031.

The audit concluded that the lands removed from the Greenbelt were not selected through an objective and transparent process. One of the main findings was that the removal of Greenbelt lands was not necessary to meet the government’s housing goals. Another revelation was that direct access to the housing minister’s chief of staff gave prominent developers “preferential treatment.”

“It was a good example of bad decision making,” Lysyk said.

It’s premature to know the impact of the Yukon’s memorandum of understanding on housing with Ontario, according to Lysyk. She said the high-level document signed in May between Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai and Ford didn’t come up during her investigation of changes to Ontario’s Greenbelt. The document is intended to increase collaboration between the parties on housing development including by bringing investment dollars from Ontario to the Yukon.

Since the release of the damning report, Ryan Amato, chief of staff to the Municipal Affairs and Housing minister, resigned from his role. Steve Clark also resigned from his role as minister amid the controversy.

“Our focus on the Greenbelt audit was really to look at what processes, if any, were in place when they removed the lands from the Greenbelt […] as well as the impacts that would have on the environment,” she said.

“We looked at a number of things and found that it really wasn’t a process. It was an exercise where developers provided their desire to have properties removed from the Greenbelt to the chief of staff, to the minister, and those lands were ultimately the lands that were removed from the Greenbelt.”

Lysyk said it’s important to consider the criteria that land planners would consider and heed the advice of experts.

“It shouldn’t just be, you know, a decision to build somewhere for the sake of building there,” she said.

Lysyk said there was consultation, but the results of that consultation — which were mainly against the removal of lands — never got considered.

“We were told by the First Nations — the Indigenous communities — that they were not properly consulted during that process,” she said.

Lysyk spoke to the News at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse during the annual conferences of the Canadian Council of Public Accounts Committees and Canadian Council of Legislative Auditors. The gathering from Sept. 10-12 brought together more than 100 registered participants, including auditor generals, clerks and politicians of various political stripes.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon was president of the Canadian Council of Public Accounts Committees for a one-year term, which recently concluded when elections of officers were held, and Quebec took its turn at the helm.

In a Sept. 12 interview, Dixon said the gathering is crucial for sharing best practices around the need for public oversight of government spending and the role that political bodies in each province and territory can play in holding governments to account for their spending. Panels discussed defence policy, cybersecurity threats, climate change solutions and accountability.

Dixon didn’t comment on the audit, noting that the Greenbelt case is “unique” to Ontario.

“But really, what all provinces and all communities across the country are facing is a huge housing shortage, and governments need to be aggressive and proactive to get land out to get housing built, and unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case here in the Yukon,” he said.

