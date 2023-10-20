Here’s what some Yukoners are saying about Yukon government’s cash grab for landlords

Some MLAs who are landlords say they won’t apply to the temporary landlord assistance program

Lewes Boulevard apartments are seen in Whitehorse on May 17, 2022. Not everyone is pleased about the Yukon government’s new temporary landlord assistance program. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Not everyone is pleased that the Yukon government is handing out money to landlords in attempt to rectify a situation created by the government.

The local landlord association doesn’t see the cash grab as a solution to the problem, and the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition is perplexed by the Oct. 19 announcement of a temporary landlord assistance program, particularly during Poverty and Homelessness Action Week, which the government and opposition parties gave tribute to in the Yukon Legislative Assembly.

Kristina Craig, the coalition’s executive director, finds it difficult to imagine that this handout is going to keep private landlords and their rental units in the market. She wants to see more “thoughtful policy” that is going to have long-lasting impacts to ensure both market and non-market rentals are available.

“It’s perplexing,” Craig said.

“If there were a million dollars up for grabs, we can certainly think of other ways that it could have potentially more positive impacts for people who are in the rental market, or for organizations that are supporting people who are in the rental market.”

On Oct. 20, Craig said by phone that she spoke with people from the Yukon Tenant’s Association who apparently aren’t happy but could potentially jeopardize their housing situations if they spoke out about the program.

Per the announcement, landlords will soon be able to apply for a one-time payment of $338 on a limitless number of eligible rental units. The Yukon government estimates the program could cost just over $1 million based on 100-per-cent uptake.

During a technical briefing on Oct. 19, officials from the Economic Development department told reporters the program is intended to stabilize the rental market and keep rental units available.

According to officials, a recent regulation change made by the Yukon government caught landlords by surprise. It could be driving landlords out of the territory’s rental market, resulting in less rental stock.

The program is meant to make up for the regulation change that left a 1.8 per cent gap. The rent control policy that went into effect in January capped rent increases at five per cent instead of matching the consumer price index — which was 6.8 per cent for Whitehorse for the previous calendar year — as stipulated in the confidence and supply agreement, commonly known as CASA, between the Yukon Liberal Party and Yukon NDP caucuses.

“The Yukon Residential Landlord Association commends and supports the territorial government in trying to correct some of the damages caused by CASA,” reads a press release from the association’s president Lars Hartling. He said landlords were put in “tough and awkward” financial positions due to the deal, with some landlords being hit harder than others.

However, Hartling considers the program to be a “Band-Aid” fix on damage that is already done.

“This issue can only be fixed with serious consultation and revision to the Yukon Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. This is necessary to correct the wrongs and prevent further damage to the market,” reads the release.

“It is essential to have a balanced act to entice investment into the Yukon housing market. We need to strike a balance between protecting people’s housing and protecting landlords’ property rights.”

Ultimately, Hartling indicated the systemic housing issue of supply and demand in the Yukon needs to be addressed.

“We have too little housing on all levels of the housing spectrum and will continue not to have enough with our population growth if we do not fix the root cause of supply and demand misalignment,” the release reads.

The Residential Landlord and Tenant Act is currently up for review, with the Yukon government anticipating to table updated legislation in 2025.

Premier Ranj Pillai is the minister in charge of Economic Development and housing files. He told reporters in the cabinet office on Oct. 19 that he is a landlord and he will not be applying for the subsidy.

“I would say to all my colleagues: do not apply for this grant,” he said.

Pillai said that putting the rent cap in place while rebuilding the legislation is a “good thing to do.”

“I think for the most vulnerable folks in our community [the rent cap is] something that has given them some security,” he said.

“When I think about the landlords that this [temporary landlord assistance program] will help, I’m thinking about that individual who’s retired, that’s on fixed income, that might have one rental suite in downtown Whitehorse.”

The opposition parties, who were not privy to a technical briefing on the program, weighed in.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon, who is not a landlord, told reporters in the lobby of the Yukon legislature that the program is “absurd.” He said the rolling out of this program is an admission that the government has destabilized the market.

“It’s ridiculous to think that, after imposing rent control and constraining the amount that landlords can make on their properties, the government will then go and seek to buy them off with a cash handout,” Dixon said.

Yukon NDP Whitehorse Centre MLA Lane Tredger, who is a landlord, suggested that tenants who are struggling to pay rent should be prioritized.

“When I think about who needs help from the government the most, it’s not the people who already own multiple homes,” they said.

Tredger said they won’t apply for the program.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com