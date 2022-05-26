Dan Vandal, the minister of Northern Affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced funding for three technology projects based in Whitehorse. Vandal is seen rising in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 9, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Dan Vandal, the minister of Northern Affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced funding for three technology projects based in Whitehorse. Vandal is seen rising in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 9, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Funding identified for three Whitehorse-based tech projects

CanNor announced $128,000 for three projects

Three technology projects in Whitehorse are getting tens of thousands of dollars in government funding.

Dan Vandal, the minister of Northern Affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), announced in a release on May 20 the federal government is spending nearly $128,000 to support the Yukon’s innovation sector.

A backgrounder on the funding states that Total North Communications is getting $54,000 from CanNor, as well as more than $25,000 from the Yukon government and $29,500 from the proponent, for a one-year project that seeks to improve mobile units used throughout the North and northern B.C. as data centres, fibre optics facilities, mountaintop communications sites, shop spaces and storage facilities. This funding allocation will help address the need for Canadian Standards Association-certified shelters that can be used in harsh Arctic environments.

The backgrounder outlines another $45,000 in CanNor money for a Yukon tech project, along with $45,000 from the territorial government and $60,000 from Scale AI, a consortium of private entities, research centres, academia and startups.

The new program, known as North of AI, will help build capacity in the territory’s technology industry related to artificial intelligence, according to the backgrounder.

Lastly, the backgrounder identifies CanNor invested more than $28,000 in a project by Discovelo Inc. Yukon University Innovation and Entrepreneurship put in more than $16,000 and the proponent contributed more than $15,000 to the project related to content and market expansion for gamified software.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukoner awarded for leadership and communication

Just Posted

Whitehorse RCMP is investigating a May 19 assault near the Black Street Stairs. (Yukon News/file)
Whitehorse RCMP seek assistance identifying suspect in Black Street stairs assault

Dan Vandal, the minister of Northern Affairs and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced funding for three technology projects based in Whitehorse. Vandal is seen rising in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 9, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)
Funding identified for three Whitehorse-based tech projects

Gurdeep Pandher (left) and Brianna Heal dance a bhangra/highland mashup during the Bhangra - Dance of Punjab show at the Yukon Arts Centre in 2018. Pandher was recently named the winner of the Toastmasters International District 96 Communication and Leadership Award for 2022. (Yukon News file)
Yukoner awarded for leadership and communication

New regulations have left Yukon businesses that deal in firearms scrambling to comply with new record-keeping requirements imposed by the federal government. (File Photo)
Yukon businesses scramble to comply with new firearms regulations