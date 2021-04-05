Fuel tanker going off road closes highway

The Dempster was closed for two days

A portion of the Dempster Highway from Eagle Plains to Fort McPherson in the Northwest Territories was closed March 30 after a fuel tank truck went off the road in the late afternoon.

“For the safety of the travelling public, the highway was closed,” Highways and Public Works spokesperson Meredith McDonald stated in an email. “A recovery tanker has arrived at the scene and is removing the fuel from the truck.”

The highway reopened at 12:50 p.m. April 1. While the fuel had been safely transferred to the tanker and the truck removed from the scene on March 31, McDonald explained it was kept closed until April 1 due to inclement weather.

As of the morning of April 5, the highway from Eagle Plains to the Northwest Territories border is listed as impassible.

Updates on highway conditions are available at yukon511.ca

(Stephanie Waddell)