Fourth Avenue crosswalk light won’t be repaired for two months: City

The light between Yukon Inn and Tag’s is waiting for replacement parts

The crosswalk light on Fourth Avenue will be out of order for another two months. (City of Whitehorse/Facebook)

The pedestrian crosswalk light on Fourth Avenue will be out of service for at least two more months, according to the City of Whitehorse.

The light, which flashes yellow for pedestrians crossing between the Yukon Inn and Tag’s parking lots, stopped working in mid-February.

A city notice on Feb. 16 said the crosswalk light had “sustained damage” and that signage had been installed in the area.

It warned pedestrians, cyclists and drivers to maneuver with caution.

Replacement parts have been ordered but won’t arrive for at least 60 days, according to an update posted to Facebook on Feb. 22.

That means repairs are approximately two months away.

“The city is currently exploring potential temporary solutions to return the crosswalk to service,” the update says.

“Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.”

The overhead crosswalk light was installed at the chief coroner’s recommendation, after 69-year-old William Lagimodiere died crossing the street in 2014. It was concurrently reported in 2015 that 70 vehicle collisions had occurred in the previous six years on that stretch of road.

Contact Gabrielle Plonka at gabrielle.plonka@yukon-news.com