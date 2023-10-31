Four deaths of people using the Whitehorse Emergency shelter will be subject of a coroner’s inquest

Two deaths in 2022 and two in 2023 to be probed in April 2024 inquest

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has announced the date of an inquest into four deaths of people accessing services at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter in 2022 and 2023. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News Files)

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has set a date for an inquest looking into the deaths of four people who were accessing services at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter when they passed. The inquest set to start next April will try to find the facts and circumstances surrounding the deaths of Cassandra Warville, Myranda Aleisha Dawn Tizya-Charlie, Josephine Elizabeth Hager and Darla Skookum.

Tizya-Charlie and Warville, 34 and 35 years old respectively were reported dead on the same day: Jan. 19, 2022. Later that year the coroner confirmed that an inquest would be held and that their deaths had been the result of toxic illicit drugs.

The Oct. 31 notice from the coroner’s service states that Hager, 38, was reported dead on Feb. 1, 2023. Skookum’s death was reported on April 16, 2023.

The inquest into all four deaths will be held starting on April 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the Gold Rush Inn in downtown Whitehorse. Michael Egilson, the presiding coroner and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses. The jury will then have an opportunity to make recommendations but the inquest does not make findings of responsibility or legal conclusions.

The role of a coroner’s inquest is to determine facts surrounding the death or deaths, make recommendations to prevent similar deaths and to ensure the public is confident that the circumstances of the deaths are not being overlooked, concealed or ignored.

While it does not specify any other links between the four deaths beyond the deceased people’s involvement with the emergency shelter, the notice cites a section of the Yukon’s Coroner’s Act stating that a single inquest can be held dealing with the circumstances of more than one death if the chief coroner believes they are sufficiently similar and that a single inquest will be effective.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com