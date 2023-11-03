Former federal NDP candidate takes over Yukon Employees’ Union presidency

Justin Lemphers, former vice president of the Yukon Employees’ Union, poses for a photo outside the union centre in Whitehorse on Aug. 4, 2022. He was elected union president in October 2023. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Former federal NDP candidate Justin Lemphers has shifted into the top spot overseeing the Yukon Employees’ Union following the election of its executive over the weekend.

Lemphers finished third while running under the orange banner in the Yukon riding in the 2019 federal election.

He was previously a union vice president. Now, he’s the union president.

According to his bio on the union’s website, Lemphers has 17 years of union experience.

Per an update on the union’s website, Lemphers is the only member of the previous leadership team who offered to stay on for another term.

Lisa Vollans-Leduc, a former candidate for the NDP in the 2021 federal elections, has joined the executive as vice president, and Julie Abel has taken on the role of vice president of communities.

The union represents close to 6,000 members, including many territorial government employees, across the Yukon.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com