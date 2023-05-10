Flood warning persists for Klondike River

The ice jam on the Klondike River at Rock Creek, seen on May 8, remained in place as of 3 p.m. on May 9. (Submitted/Government of Yukon)

The Yukon government has maintained a flood warning for the Klondike River and ended a flood watch for the Yukon River, according to the latest advisories.

Ice jams are leading to localized flooding along the Klondike River as the ice on the river breaks up.

A May 10 Facebook post by Yukon Protective Services states an ice jam that has formed near Henderson Corner is causing flooding to some properties in the area.

In the post, while the North Klondike Highway remains open, a travel advisory is in place between the Dempster Highway cutoff and Dawson City.

The post notes that travelling to Rock Creek Road, which is closed due to fluctuating water levels, is not advised while the flood warning is in place.

The Dawson airport remains in full-operation mode as the Yukon government monitors water runoff around the airport.

A May 9 advisory indicates the ice on the Yukon River started breaking up at Dawson around 5:30 p.m. on May 9. It happened when an upstream ice run pushed past the jam at Dawson.

According to tweets, some people in Dawson observed the ice moving past the waterfront. Enough ice has moved far enough downstream that ice jamming is no longer a threat for the community, as per the advisory.

In a May 9 advisory, an ice jam at Rock Creek has eroded enough to allow the water levels to come down in the community, but the bulk of the ice remained in place as of 3 p.m. on May 9.

A “tactical evacuation” — which is a recommendation, not an order — of 20 properties in the Rock Creek Road area was underway and Yukon Energy shut down power due to flooding. Power has since been restored.

It is possible for the ice jam at Henderson Corner to release and join the ice below Rock Creek, which will cause flood levels to return, according to a May 9 advisory, which suggests the ice is likely to melt and release within the next 48 hours.

The advisory cautions people to stay away from fast-flowing waters and potentially unstable riverbanks. The advisory states that property owners in flood-prone areas should have a plan in place in the event of a flood.

