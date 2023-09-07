Fireweed Community Market Society’s Christmas event to get 25% bigger

Sarah’s Harvest exchanges cash for greens during the Fireweed Community Market at Shipyards Park on June 15. Fireweed’s annual Christmas market will be expanding, thanks to more government funding. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

One annual Christmas market in Whitehorse is going to be bigger than ever, according to the market president.

Money from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency will be used to expand the 12 Days of Christmas event run by the Fireweed Community Market Society, according to an Aug. 31 press release by the federal government.

Per the release, $38,500 will go towards moving the market into a bigger venue at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre’s Long House. It will allow the market to boost its number of vendors by 25 per cent — up to 149 vendors — and buy more point-of-sale systems and table equipment.

In the release, Katie Young, market president, said the funding will help the market promote “diverse and conscientious local production and consumption as the demand increases from both our vendors and customers.”

Young said the market celebrates community spirit by bringing together Yukon makers and farmers and local and visiting shoppers.

“It’s an event that people look forward to all year, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand and diversify the market’s offerings this season,” Young said.

In an email, Young added there will be a larger community table, where small producers can sell, in addition to some other spruce ups.

The weekly outdoor market held by the Fireweed Community Market Society each Thursday at Shipyards Park through the summer has also sprouted from its humble beginnings. The number of vendors at that market has nearly doubled over the years, with an estimated couple of thousand people popping in and out from different directions each market day, the outdoor market manager told the News earlier this season.

The winter holiday market is scheduled for Dec. 6 to Dec. 19.

