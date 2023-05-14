Yukon RCMP detachment in Whitehorse seen on Feb. 23. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News Files)

Firearms charges filed after downtown Whitehorse arrest

Call about armed man leads to discovery of gun

Whitehorse RCMP say that they have made an arrest and filed charges against a 33-year-old man alleged to have been carrying a concealed firearm in downtown Whitehorse.

On May 5, police issued a notice to the public stating that they responded to a firearms call in the 500 block of Alexander Street in downtown Whitehorse at about 11 a.m. that morning.

A man matching the description provided by the caller was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene.

The RCMP statement says they located a firearm near where they arrested the man and held him for a May 6 court appearance.

The RCMP filed four charges against Derek Patterson of Whitehorse following the arrest. He is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Police said they would share no further information as the matter is before the courts.

