Firearms charges filed after downtown Whitehorse arrest

Whitehorse RCMP say that they have made an arrest and filed charges against a 33-year-old man alleged to have been carrying a concealed firearm in downtown Whitehorse.

On May 5, police issued a notice to the public stating that they responded to a firearms call in the 500 block of Alexander Street in downtown Whitehorse at about 11 a.m. that morning.

A man matching the description provided by the caller was arrested shortly after police arrived on the scene.

The RCMP statement says they located a firearm near where they arrested the man and held him for a May 6 court appearance.

The RCMP filed four charges against Derek Patterson of Whitehorse following the arrest. He is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Police said they would share no further information as the matter is before the courts.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com