UPDATE: 1 person dead, another critically injured in Riverdale explosion

An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

One person has died and another person has been critically injured following an explosion in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood, according to the city.

A loud boom could be heard and felt on the morning of Nov. 14.

According to a press release from the City of Whitehorse, the fire department was called at approximately 5:30 a.m. for an explosion on Bates Crescent. Fire crews, emergency medical services and RCMP responded to the scene.

The blast left behind a pile of debris and destruction. Crews arrived to find a destroyed home and neighbouring homes with extensive damage, per the release.

According to the release, the injured person has been taken to the hospital.

The cause is being investigated. The release indicates the city, police and the coroner’s office are working together to document the scene due to the size and severity of the incident.

There is no further risk to public safety. Bates Crescent is limited to local traffic only.

“We appreciate the public interest surrounding this incident but ask that residents respect the privacy of those impacted by this tragic incident,” reads the city’s release.

At 8:29 a.m., ATCO Electric Yukon posted on X, formerly Twitter, to advise customers of an unplanned power outage affecting Bates Crescent, Blanchard Road and Alsek Road due to the ongoing emergency situation in the area. There is no estimated time for power restoration.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Driver shortage driving uptick in school bus cancellations

Just Posted

An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
UPDATE: 1 person dead, another critically injured in Riverdale explosion

The Yukon Party has been pressing the territorial Education minister in the legislature this fall about school bus cancellations. Education department data indicates the rate of cancelled routes is up from the same time last year. (Yukon News file)
Driver shortage driving uptick in school bus cancellations

Flyin’ Bob gives a circus workshop for school children in Carcross on Oct. 12. The Yukon Arts Centre sent Flyin Bob on a tour of Yukon community schools through funding from the Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society. It was one of a number of projects the society funded in 2023. (Courtesy/Mike Thomas, Yukon Arts Centre)
Victoria Gold Yukon Student Encouragement Society makes finals for $100K contest

<em>Unsung Sourdough</em> by Phil Lind and Robert Brehl, is a companion piece to the Phil Lind Klondike Gold Rush Collection at the University of British Columbia. A new exhibit, featuring the collection, will open to the public next year. (Courtesy/Michael Gates)
History Hunter: New Klondike collection at UBC is a historical treasure