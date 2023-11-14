UPDATE: 1 person dead, another critically injured in Riverdale explosion

An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News) An explosion took place on Bates Crescent on the morning of Nov. 14. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

One person has died and another person has been critically injured following an explosion in Whitehorse’s Riverdale neighbourhood, according to the city.

A loud boom could be heard and felt on the morning of Nov. 14.

According to a press release from the City of Whitehorse, the fire department was called at approximately 5:30 a.m. for an explosion on Bates Crescent. Fire crews, emergency medical services and RCMP responded to the scene.

The blast left behind a pile of debris and destruction. Crews arrived to find a destroyed home and neighbouring homes with extensive damage, per the release.

According to the release, the injured person has been taken to the hospital.

The cause is being investigated. The release indicates the city, police and the coroner’s office are working together to document the scene due to the size and severity of the incident.

There is no further risk to public safety. Bates Crescent is limited to local traffic only.

“We appreciate the public interest surrounding this incident but ask that residents respect the privacy of those impacted by this tragic incident,” reads the city’s release.

At 8:29 a.m., ATCO Electric Yukon posted on X, formerly Twitter, to advise customers of an unplanned power outage affecting Bates Crescent, Blanchard Road and Alsek Road due to the ongoing emergency situation in the area. There is no estimated time for power restoration.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com