Every Yukon school will have a wellness counsellor by upcoming school year, Education minister says

Qualifications for the position have yet to be defined

Inside a classroom at École Selkirk Elementary School on Oct. 20, 2022. Education Minister Jeanie McLean told the Yukon Legislative Assembly March 20 that every school in the territory will have wellness counsellors when students head to classrooms in the upcoming school year. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

The Yukon government is aiming to have wellness counsellors in all schools by the upcoming school year, according to the Education minister.

In response to questions raised March 20 by Yukon Party MLA for Copperbelt South Scott Kent, Education Minister Jeanie McLean said this is a priority for the government.

“If there is any way to have new positions that may be identified by school communities in place prior to that, I will certainly endeavour to have that happen,” she said.

“The mental wellness and wellbeing of our youngest Yukoners in our schools across the territory is very much a high priority, as it is for the New Democratic Party. I am happy to be working with them around this commitment, and I will continue working with all of our education partners.”

Having a wellness counsellor in every school is a commitment in the confidence and supply agreement between the Yukon Liberal Party and NDP caucuses.

McLean said the costing out of and qualifications for the positions are still in the works.

“As we work with our school communities and work with our school partners, of course, we will be looking at all of the qualifications that will be required for these positions — again, knowing that there will be differences from community school to community school,” she said.

“I think that’s the beauty of this in terms of being able to be flexible with the school community as well as with the community at large. That is an important aspect of these new positions.”

