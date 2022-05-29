Yukon Legislative Assembly’s all-party special committee on voting system will be holding public hearings

Leftover 2021 election campaign materials from all three parties. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News file)

Electoral reform probe continues in Yukon communities

An examination of Yukon’s electoral system is continuing with public hearings in communities across the territory.

The Yukon Legislative Assembly’s all-party special committee on electoral reform will be holding in-person hearings in Whitehorse, Dawson City, Watson Lake, Haines Junction, Mayo, Teslin and Carmacks.

For those who cannot attend in person, the hearings will be livestreamed and remote participation will be an option.

The first community hearing will be taking place in Whitehorse on May 30.

The purpose of the hearings is to collect input from Yukoners.

Individuals who are interested in presenting their opinions on electoral reform are being asked to register in advance by email at SCER@yukon.ca or by phone at 867-667-5494.

