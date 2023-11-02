Election law tweaks make way for new electoral boundaries before next Yukon vote

The Yukon Legislative Assembly sits in the house on the first day of the fall sitting on Oct. 4. MLAs have passed changes to the Elections Act that will allow for the creation of a commission to come up with new electoral boundaries in time for the next scheduled territorial election. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Yukon MLAs have unanimously passed tweaks to the Elections Act that will allow for striking up a commission to draw new electoral boundaries prior to the next scheduled territorial election.

The commission could draw new lines on a map for electoral purposes and even propose a new riding or ridings, according to the premier, who tabled the bill.

Premier Ranj Pillai told reporters in the cabinet office on Oct. 24 that the commission will be made up of five people: an individual chosen by each political party represented in the house, a current or retired Yukon Supreme Court judge and the chief electoral officer.

The changes to the law mean that an electoral district boundaries commission must be appointed by Jan. 22, 2024.

The amendments went through a third reading and received assent on Oct. 26.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon commented on the unusual process the bill took to become law.

“Fundamentally, we think that changes to the Elections Act, the fundamental rules of our democracy, aren’t something that should be done unilaterally by the government,” he said.

“It’s something that should be done by all three political parties in concert with each other in a way that builds consensus around what our elections rules should be.”

Dixon told reporters in the lobby of the legislature that the all-party member services board was already working on amending the act to meet this goal when, out of the blue, the government tabled its own bill.

Dixon said there were some differences between what they were cooking and the government-sponsored bill. He strayed from getting into specifics due to the confidentiality of the member services board.

Instead of referring the bill to the committee of the whole after a second reading, which is the typical process, the Yukon Party and Yukon NDP MLAs voted together on a motion to refer the governing Yukon Liberal Party-led bill to the member services board. The members services board reviewed the bill and made a minor amendment regarding the latest date that the commission’s appointment can take place by.

Dixon said his party ultimately supports the work that needs to happen.

“This bill will get us there,” he said.

Yukon NDP Leader Kate White argued the Elections Act should be kept at arm’s length from the government.

The Executive Council Office has authority over the act. White noted the former Yukon Party government made that change in 2014.

“Now, [the Yukon Party is] saying they don’t want it there anymore, and the Liberals are like, ‘Well, you moved it here, and this is where we want to keep it’,” White told reporters.

