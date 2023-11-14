Driver shortage driving uptick in school bus cancellations

Whitehorse saw more school buses cancelled in September 2023 compared to same month last year

The Yukon Party has been pressing the territorial Education minister in the legislature this fall about school bus cancellations. Education department data indicates the rate of cancelled routes is up from the same time last year. (Yukon News file)

An unforeseen driver shortage merged with a strong uptake in rider registrations is contributing to school bus cancellations, according to the Yukon’s Education minister.

“There have been a lot of cancellations, and we know that. Much of it has been due to a shortage of bus drivers, and we are working hard to assist and mitigate this issue,” Education Minister Jeanie McLean said on Oct. 25 in the Yukon legislature.

Data provided by the Education department this week indicates that about three per cent of buses were cancelled in September 2023 compared to 2.5 per cent of scheduled routes not running in September 2022 in Whitehorse. Cancellation rates for rural communities were not available by the News’ print deadline.

The Yukon Party has raised the issue of cancelled school bus routes several times in the legislative assembly this fall. The Official Opposition heard that the contractor, Standard Bus, has two drivers ready to hit the road, but both can’t do their required road test until December. It called on the Yukon government to speed up school bus driver testing exams.

On Oct. 16, Yukon Party MLA for Copperbelt South Scott Kent told MLAs that families are also complaining about communication problems related to last-minute notices.

McLean responded that Standard Bus is responsible for notifying schools and families when school bus cancellations occur.

“We are working with Standard Bus to ensure that notifications are sent out as early as possible,” she said. “In some instances, routes may be cancelled for the day due to extreme weather conditions, unsafe road conditions or driver shortages. We acknowledge the impact that cancelled bus routes can have on families, and we are working with Standard Bus to find solutions wherever possible.”

When asked about vacant positions in Whitehorse and communities, McLean said all Whitehorse routes were fully staffed at the start of the school year, two routes in Dawson City were combined, and the route in Mayo was not operational due to a lack of drivers. Contingency plans could see out-of-territory drivers brought into the Yukon and more routes combined.

On Nov. 1, when asked about fast-tracking drivers’ tests, McLean said testing delays are around six weeks. A new driver examiner has been hired, another examiner has temporarily left the territory for advanced training in driver examination and the Highways and Public Works department is actively seeking an additional examiner.

“They continue to expedite testing for commercial clients that identify as needing testing for work purposes, including tourism, bus driving and emergency medical services, and, on a case-by-case basis, time slots become available through cancellations,” she said.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com