Dog impounded following incidents in Riverdale, downtown Whitehorse

Animal involved in the downtown incident is allegedly the same dog involved in Riverdale dog attack

The City of Whitehorse’s Main Street town square is seen on Aug. 4, the day after the city issued a public service announcement about an animal being impounded following an incident that took place in the town square. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

A dog that was actively being investigated after allegedly attacking a dog in Riverdale has been impounded after another unrelated incident involving two dogs in downtown Whitehorse, a city spokesperson has confirmed.

According to a public service announcement issued by the city late on Aug. 3, bylaw services was called to the scene while it was in progress.

In an email, the city’s strategic communications manager, Oshea Jephson, said the incident occurred in the town square portion of Main Street between Second Avenue and Front Street.

The notice states that the animal in question was subject to the conditions of an order following a previous incident in Riverdale a week ago.

A second investigation has been opened under the animal control bylaw, per the notice.

“We want to thank the public for reporting this incident and for their patience as we investigate these matters fully,” reads the notice.

Jephson said charges are pending.

Bylaw services will need to complete their investigation, which is anticipated to be done “fairly soon,” he said.

The News has confirmed the impounded animal is the same dog allegedly involved in an attack on another dog that took place in Riverdale on July 23.

As reported by the News, that incident involved a large dog biting and shaking a smaller dog. The attack left the smaller pet with several injuries and its with a vet bill totalling hundreds of dollars.

In an email correspondence seen by the News, a bylaw officer confirmed to Sharon Young, the owner of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog allegedly attacked by an Anatolian Shepherd dog in Riverdale on July 23, that legal proceedings are underway.

Per the correspondence, the attacking dog’s owner was served a dangerous dog warning letter and is set to appear in court later this month.

— With files from Matthew Bossons

