Detour via Mountain View Drive for Yukon University, arts centre commuters

This City of Whitehorse graphic shows the section of Range Road that is closed. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

As the city continues work on its sanitary trunk main in Takhini, it is advising residents access to Yukon University and the Yukon Arts Centre is now via Mountain View Drive only.

The detour was set up the evening of Oct. 25 and will remain in place until this year’s work is finished, the city said in a statement on social media.

“Range Road will reopen with a packed gravel surface, and we will return next year for paving and curb work,” officials said.

Active transportation users can continue using the west side of Range Road with fencing and signs in place to guide commuters.

Meanwhile, changes have also been made for the city’s transit system with Route 5 re-routed along Mountain View Drive to Yukon University. Full details are available on the city’s transit page at www.whitehorse.ca/living-in-whitehorse/transit/ or by calling 668-8394

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we near completion of this critical infrastructure project,” officials said. “We’re in the home stretch.”

Residents can contact the city’s engineering services department at 668-8305 for more information about the road work.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com