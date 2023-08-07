Dawson City’s school buses to run normally for new school year

Robert Service School will be serviced by two buses when classes resume on Aug. 21

A school bus operated by Standard Bus drops off a student in Whitehorse in this undated file photo. Standard Bus recently confirmed that it will operate two bus routes to Dawson City’s Robert Service School at the start of the upcoming school year. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Two school buses that shuttle students to Dawson City’s Robert Service School will operate normally when the new school year kicks off later this month.

Sebastian Gabriel, the operations manager for Standard Bus, the company that runs the school buses, told the News the company has drivers for both of the community’s school bus routes.

“We’re fully staffed in Dawson. There’ll be two buses to start for the new school year,” Gabriel said. “At this point in time, it’s the same drivers as last year.”

The news is likely a relief to parents impacted by the bus service disruptions at the end of the last school year.

In mid-May, both school bus routes, dubbed D1 and D2, were briefly cancelled due to a medical emergency that impacted both of Standard Bus’ drivers in Dawson. The two services were then amalgamated into a single route.

The D1 and D2 bus routes currently have about 50 per cent capacity for the 2023-24 school year. This ridership rate is consistent with previous years, according to Gabriel.

“Historically, the bus has always been around the 50 per cent mark, depending on the time of year, a little more, a little less. But we’re not expecting to hit 100 per cent anytime soon.”

Parents in Dawson whose kids need to ride the bus to school must contact Robert Service School to arrange pickup. According to Gabriel, school staff are responsible for keeping track of rider information and forwarding it to Standard Bus’ drivers.

“Make sure the school is aware that you’re in need of busing and that all your contact information is up to date, and then the drivers will work on the schedule prior to the start of school,” Gabriel said.

Classes resume at Robert Service School on Aug. 21.

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

