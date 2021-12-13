COVID outbreak identified at Whitehorse Correctional Centre

Visits to inmates have been cancelled amid the outbreak.

Contact tracing on a COVID-19 outbreak is underway at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The Yukon Government is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre.

According to a Dec. 13 statement three cases have been tied to the outbreak and contact tracing is ongoing. Control measures including visitor restrictions are in place.

“We are working closely with the Whitehorse Correctional Centre to manage this outbreak. I am reassured by the rapid implementation of control measures at the centre, and am grateful to staff and inmates for their cooperation. We will learn more in the coming days as contact tracing continues,” said acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott.

As of Dec. 10 at 7 a.m., there were 13 new COVID-19 cases in the territory, making for a totla of 49 cases.

(Jim Elliot)