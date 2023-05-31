Coroner’s service investigating Whitehorse woman’s death in car crash near Marsh Lake

Karli Melissa Dougherty died as a result of the incident near kilometre 1367 of the Alaska Highway

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has announced the death of a long-time Whitehorse resident in a single-vehicle car crash on the Alaska Highway near Marsh Lake. A May 31 notice from the coroner states that 31-year-old Karli Melissa Dougherty died as a result of the incident near kilometre marker 1367. The coroner’s service and the Yukon RCMP’s traffic analyst team are investigating.

According to the coroner, the death was reported May 29 but it is believed the accident took place on May 26 but wasn’t noticed until days later because the vehicle involved went down an embankment and was not readily visible from the highway. Dougherty was the driver and only occupant of the wrecked vehicle which the coroner states had been travelling northbound.

The May 31 notice states the cause of the accident has not been determined but that speed may be a factor.

“We urge all Yukoners to be cautious year-round when driving Yukon highways – be aware of your surroundings, drive attentively, be ready to react to wildlife and think safety first,” the statement from the coroner reads.

“The Yukon Coroner’s Service extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Dougherty, and to the community of Whitehorse, who have been deeply impacted by this tragic death.”