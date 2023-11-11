Coroner: Illicit drugs killed 4 in Whitehorse last month

Fentanyl analog that has been seen in B.C. deaths associated with those in Whitehorse

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has confirmed that toxic illicit drugs killed four people in Whitehorse in October.

“These recent deaths have taken people between the ages of 24 and 52; all young people who have left the now too common gaps in our communities and in our families,” a Nov. 9 notice from the Yukon Coroner’s Service reads.

The notice states that there is no obvious link between the deaths besides the fact that all involved cocaine and fentanyl. In three of the cases, the fentanyl came in the form of the analog flourofentanyl.

The coroner’s statement on the deaths states that flourofentanyl began appearing more frequently in toxicology reports from fatalities in British Columbia in 2022. Its prevalence continued in British Columbia this year and now it has arrived in the Yukon.

“Flurofentanyl is approximately half as potent as fentanyl and therefore requires twice as much to get the same effect as fentanyl. Toxicological analysis cannot determine if the fentanyl is added to the cocaine – or vice versa – or if the two drugs were taken at different times within hours of the death,” the notice reads.

“What we do know is that the combination is proving to be lethal. Toxic illicit drugs are increasingly a massive concern here in the Yukon, and the drug supply continues to be unsafe and deadly.”

Etizolam, a benzodiazepine, was detected in one death.

The deaths in October bring the total number of lives claimed by substance use in the Yukon this year to 18 — 16 of those deaths involved opioids. The coroner’s service has tied 93 deaths to opioids since April 2016 with almost 90 per cent of those involving fentanyl.

The notice from the coroner’s service encourages people to have their drugs tested prior to use with the services available from Blood Ties Four Directions, the Outreach Van or Emergency Medical Services. It also states that it is important for people to communicate with a friend about what substances they are using and who to call for help in an emergency. Possession of a Naloxone kit and familiarity with its use is also recommended.

“What the Yukon continues to see with substance use related deaths is shockingly difficult. Communities are struggling with the grief and pain associated with the loss of life due to toxic illicit drugs. Every life is a valued part of our communities, and we are losing far too many to these preventable deaths. The heartbreak is unbearable, and these are wounds that never fully heal for those who are left behind,” said chief coroner Heather Jones.

Help is available. Yukoners can call 1-866-456-3838 to get connected to a counsellor through Mental Wellness and Substance Use Services – this is available to all Yukoners. The Department of Health and Social Services continues to provide Opioid Treatment Services, including safer supply. Yukoners can call 867-668-2552 and self-refer for an appointment, which can often be scheduled the same day. Walk-ins for this service are also available. Opioid Treatment Services are provided at the Referred Care Clinic, Blood Ties Four Directions (Supervised Consumption Site), 405 Alexander Street, Housing First and Cornerstone.

