Compost pickup moved to Dec. 21 for Granger residents

Commercial collection also delayed

Residents of Granger are being asked to put their compost carts out for collection today, Dec. 21.

In a statement, the City of Whitehorse said compost collection did not happen as scheduled on Dec. 20 so pickup will happen today instead. One of the city’s packers wasn’t working, delaying some compost pickup.

Collection for commercial program participants may also be delayed, but customers can leave missed carts out for pick-up this Thursday or Friday, the city said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience and understanding,” the city said.

(Stephanie Waddell)

